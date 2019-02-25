

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties are investigating after human remains were found inside a burned out cabin near Tofino.

Officials say there was a fire at a cabin in Warn Bay and a body was found inside.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the human remains are under investigation.

The file is in the early stages, according to Mounties. The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service are involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tofino RCMP at (250) 725-3242.