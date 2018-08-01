

CTV Vancouver Island





A body has been found by search and rescue crews a few kilometres away from where a missing Oak Bay woman's car was found last month, according to police.

A coroner is now attempting to identify the deceased person and police aren't saying whether it's Gladys Barman, who was last seen July 5.

Barman's next of kin have been updated on the development and are asking for privacy, Oak Bay police said in a news release.

Barman's car was found on a remote logging road behind Lake Cowichan on July 21.

The search for the missing 82 year old was suspended late last week but as temperatures cooled, Cowichan Search and Rescue set out to find her once again.

The body was found Tuesday about 11 kilometres from where Barman's car was found.

The BC Coroner's Service is now leading the investigation and police say there will be an update once the body is identified.