Fire officials say a boat caught fire, exploded and sank into Victoria's Gorge Waterway early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the waterway around 1:20 a.m., just west of the Selkirk Trestle, following reports of an explosion and subsequent fire on the boat.

A fire engine and fire boat were sent to douse the flames.

Victoria Fire says it's unclear whether anyone was on board the boat at the time of the explosion.

A dive team was seen searching the area later Thursday morning but didn't find a body, according to Saanich police.

A containment boom had also been set up around the wreckage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Derelict boats mooring in the waterway had until May 7 to clear out due to a court-ordered injunction, according to the City of Victoria.

There were six vessels and two docks remaining as of Thursday, the city said.

Earlier this year, B.C. Supreme Court ruled that the city has the authority to regulate the waterway, which previously fell under federal jurisdiction.