Mounties in Cowichan Bay are searching for a driver who struck several parked vehicles, causing them significant damage.

It happened early Saturday at around 1:45 a.m. in the 1700-block of Cowichan Bay Road, according to RCMP.

The vehicle was speeding down the road with an accompanying vehicle following it.

When it came around a slow right turn it lost control and struck an Audi S5 and Mazda CX5, then fled the scene, police said.

The car is believed to have sustained "significant and noticeable" damage to its rear bumper.

Parts of the suspect vehicle were left behind indicating that it's a light grey or white BMW sedan with a rear spoiler made between 1985 and 1993.

Police are asking anyone with information or who can identify the driver to call them at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.