VICTORIA -- While the third Monday of every January is sometimes referred to as Blue Monday, the saddest day of the year, health professionals say that a specific gloomiest day of the year is a myth – though Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is not.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of seasonal depression that affects up to 15 per cent of Canada's population each winter. On Vancouver Island and across the country, shorter, darker and colder days can lead to a noticeable shift in mood.

While the exact cause of SAD is debated, many health professionals believe that a lack of sunlight during the country' ubiquitous grey months can lead to a lack of serotonin production in the brain and disruptions to regular sleep schedules. SAD may also lead to symptoms of anxious, sad, or grumpy temperaments, loss in interest of usual activities, weight gain and difficulty concentrating, according to HealthLinkBC.

While Blue Monday may be a myth, there are ways that islanders can help protect themselves from winter seasonal depression.

Kameela Osman, an Ontario-based clinical social worker and psychotherapist, told CTV News Channel of several ways to fight against seasonal affective disorder.

"To help with those Vitamin D levels, eating foods high in that sunshine vitamin can help," said Osman. "For example, fatty fish, fortified dairy products or egg yolks."

HealthLink BC also has advice to help beat the winter blues, including moderate exercise at least twice a week, mental health counselling, light therapy or antidepressants.

While many different forms of treatment for SAD are available, Osman notes that it's important that people reach out and communicate with others if they feel like their mental health is declining.

"I know there’s contention around Blue Monday, knowing that it isn’t about it being calculated as the saddest day of the year, it’s what we do to respond to our own mental health," she said. "If we are struggling, talk to someone, whether that’s a family member or a professional."

On Jan. 29, Bell will be launching its 10th annual Bell Let's Talk campaign. The multi-media platform event aims to bring awareness, acceptance and action to mental health conversations across Canada.

Bell Let's Talk Day also raises funds for mental health initiatives, with Bell donating five cents to mental health programs for every #BellLetsTalk hashtag re-Tweeted or shared on Facebook or Instagram and for every official Bell Let's Talk filter used on Snapchat. Five cents will also be donated for every official Bell Let's Talk video watched on YouTube next Wednesday.

For more information on Bell Let's Talk Day and the mental health initiatives you can support through social media, visit Bell's website online here.

Anyone looking for further information on how to find support for mental health challenges can visit the province's website online here, or Island Health's website here.