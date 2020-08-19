VICTORIA -- A nearly month-long blue-green algae alert at Beaver Lake in Saanich has been lifted, according to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

The alert was first posted on July 22 due to a blue-green algae bloom in the lake, which can be harmful to both humans and pets.

Now, as of Wednesday morning, the CRD says that water samples from the lake indicate that the water is safe for recreational use.

“The extended absence of blue-green scum combined with test results are good indicators that the bloom is over,” said the CRD in a release Wednesday.

While the health alert is considered over, the CRD asks that park uses continue to watch for any blue-green sheens that may appear on the surface of the lake, which can indicate that a new algae bloom has started.

“Blue-green algae blooms are unpredictable and may occur at any time,” said the CRD.

Meanwhile, a blue-green algae alert is still in effect at Thetis Lake and Prior Lake.

Park goers are advised not to enter the water, as ingesting the algae can cause headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and lethal liver damage in dogs.