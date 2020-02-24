NEWS -- A discrimination complaint launched against a Victoria cab company by a blind passenger will be heard by the BC Human Rights Tribunal after a bid to have it dismissed was denied.

Graeme McCreath, who uses a guide dog, complained that a Bluebird Cabs taxi was called for him in July 2018 after he finished a doctor's appointment but the driver didn't pick him up.

The tribunal decision says McCreath alleges the driver left after seeing his guide dog.

A second taxi was called but McCreath says he was scolded for not letting the driver know a pet-friendly vehicle would be needed, adding a hearing may not be held for up to a year.