A man allegedly tossed a lit cigarette through the open window of a vehicle with a child inside in what Victoria police are calling a "bizarre" act of road rage.

Police responded to the road rage call Monday evening near Broughton and Blanshard streets.

The victim had a child in the car and reported that they honked at a black Nissan truck for tailgating and running a red light.

In response, the driver of the truck allegedly threw the lit cigarette into the victim’s open car window, burning them.

The burns were minor and the young child in the car was not injured. But police are concerned about locating the driver before any other incidents occur.

Officers are looking for anyone who was in the area around 4 p.m. Monday to help identify the truck driver.

He is described as a white man in his 50s and is likely wearing glasses. The black Nissan truck had a “Pro-4” logo on the driver side and police say the truck was driven in a “reckless manner.”

If you have seen this man, or have any information, you can contact the police at 250-995-7654.