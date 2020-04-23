OAK BAY -- No matter how many times she swept her front porch, Chris kept finding grass and twigs on her mat.

“It hadn’t been crazy windy,” she recalls thinking. “What’s going on?!”

Chris and her family had barely used their front door since the arrival of COVID-19, but a couple days after first seeing stuff on her mat, she checked for mail.

“There was debris on the ground,” she says. “I turned around and [saw] there was debris on my wreath.”

Debris that Chris quickly realized was anything but rubbish.

“Oh my god!” she says. “It was amazing!”

She saw that birds were building a nest in the wreath on her front door.

“They were coming and going and tweeting,” Chris says. She and her husband started filming them flying from a nearby bush to the front door “to see the beauty of what they made.”

Chris began using the bird’s activities as an opportunity to teach — now that her kids were home from school — and calculate that the four eggs that eventually appeared in the nest should hatch on April 20.

“I was so honoured that these birds chose our house to make a home on,” Chris smiles.

It felt so good seeing the birds every day that Chris and her family decided to share the positivity. They attached a small camera to the wreath and started livestreaming it on the Facebook page 'Uplands Park Bird Nest Cam.'

“It’s been great,” Chris says.

Thousands of people seem to agree. Chris says the nest cam has been viewed from around the world, including Japan, the Cayman Islands and Indonesia.

“I think it just reminds us that life goes,” Chris says. “That we’re going to get through this [pandemic].”

And yet without the pandemic, we wouldn’t have seen this. If Chris and her family had been using their front door as frequently as they used to, the birds likely wouldn’t have felt comfortable nesting on their wreath.

It reminds us that even during the most dreadful of days, the most wonderful aspects of life still flourish.