Bird flu in B.C. causing 'heightened level of concern' among industry, federal inspection agency
By some measures, the ongoing outbreaks of avian flu in British Columbia pale when compared to the devastating eruption of the disease in 2004 that prompted a cull of 17 million birds.
But the enemy that farmers and scientists now face represents an unprecedented challenge, experts say.
The current H5N1 strain is “behaving very differently” to previous versions, says British Columbia chief veterinarian Theresa Burns.
Unlike previous strains that were isolated in geography, the new threat is spreading across the country. The strain is highly pathogenic and can cause serious disease and death in birds.
“The scale is completely different,” Burns said in an interview, compared to previous B.C. outbreaks in 2004, 2009 and 2014.
“In all those other outbreaks, B.C. was the only province impacted, and it was only in the Fraser Valley. Now we're seeing all across Canada, North America and Europe impacted.”
This year, H5N1 has infected about 200 flocks with more than 3.5 million birds Canada-wide. Worryingly, deaths of wild birds are spiking, amid fears the disease has become endemic in Canada.
The disease, which has spread across Asia and Europe and can occasionally infect humans, emerged in Canada for the first time in six years when it was identified in Newfoundland in December 2021.
Earl Brown, a flu virologist at the University of Ottawa, said at the time it was likely an infected waterfowl had been blown across the North Atlantic to Newfoundland.
Since then, further outbreaks have been detected in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
“This particular strain, the H5N1 virus, is causing increased mortalities in many of our wild bird species, and when it gets into poultry flocks, it's also causing increased mortality,” Burns said.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency, or CFIA, said it believes migratory birds are responsible for the outbreaks in small and commercial poultry flocks.
The agency's latest available data shows there have been 203 infected flocks countrywide, affecting 3,632,000 birds, as of Nov. 3.
It also reported 1,442 confirmed cases of avian flu in wild birds across Canada, but Burns said the number is likely much higher because as it is impossible to determine how many wild animals have died.
“For (avian flu) to be detected in a wild bird, first you have to find the carcass, then the carcass has to get submitted to the lab, then it has to be tested. So, we imagine that there's many birds that might be dying that we're not able to detect.”
Ray Nickel, spokesman for the B.C. Poultry Association Emergency Operations Centre, said farmers are now worried the virus is becoming endemic in wild bird populations.
Avian flu is spread through contact with an infected bird or its feces or nasal secretions. Farm birds that go outside are most at risk because they can come in direct contact with infected wild birds or their feces.
Humans can also inadvertently carry the infection into a barn on their shoes or clothing.
Nickel said the scale of the spread of H5N1 had one benefit - it has prompted more co-ordination between farmers, CFIA and various levels of government.
“(Communication) is way bigger this year than ever,” he said. “Discussions are now happening on a national and international basis, rather than just on an individual provincial basis.”
Nickel, a commercial poultry farmer in Abbotsford and member of the BC Chicken Marketing Board, said B.C. has not suffered terrible loss when compared to other provinces and previous seasons.
The 2004 outbreak in the Fraser Valley, for instance, involved the H7N3 strain, which spread to 42 commercial farms and 11 backyard coops, prompting federal officials to order the mass cull of about 17 million birds.
CFIA statistics show 28 flocks in B.C., with 275,700 birds, have been infected by avian flu this year.
“We've evolved to a certain degree in our industry to pay attention to biosecurity and keeping our farms as safe as possible,” Nickel said. “We're also not seeing a lot of historic issues that we used to be most worried about (like) spread from one infected farm to another. Now, it seems to be happening more randomly.”
Biosecurity and emergency management measures introduced after the 2004 outbreak helped to control the spread of the virus in 2009 and 2014. Each outbreak has allowed the province and its farmers to improve and refine its response, Nickel said.
The poultry association has an emergency response team that operates using an incident command structure, similar to fire and police services, allowing the team to respond quickly when flu is found, he said. Protocols include strict procedures around locked gates, changing clothing and footwear, and monitoring entrances and exits.
“The heightened level of concern around biosecurity, I think, has gotten even more intense, not only in B.C., but across the country,” Nickel said in an interview.
However, he warns that the demands and requirements of the emergency response team is creating burnout among members.
“We are getting tired. It's exhausting to be on all the time,” Nickel said. “We are having to rethink how we are going to manage this going forward.”
Canada currently has a “stamping out policy,” which means birds are euthanized when the virus is detected in a flock, Burns explained.
“There's really two reasons: the birds are really sick and there is no viable treatment to prevent spread,” she said.
But, experts from around the world are debating whether an avian flu vaccine would be a viable solution.
“Given the unprecedented nature of this outbreak, certainly vaccination is being revisited as a possible control strategy internationally,” Burns said.
“There are no licensed vaccines in Canada at this time for poultry and that's because up until now, stamping out has been our best course of action, (but) the CFIA is working with international partners to continue that vaccination discussion.”
Considerations for whether a vaccine would work include administration method, cost and the risk of vaccinated birds spreading the virus undetected.
“So, there are some real challenges with vaccination and we need to really understand those before we can determine if it's a viable strategy, and the CFIA, of course, would make those decisions,” she said.
The CFIA said no human cases have been detected in Canada and the illness is not considered a significant health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
EXPLAINER | How NATO's defence obligations could be triggered by Ukraine conflict
A deadly explosion occurred in NATO member Poland's territory near its border with Ukraine on Tuesday, and if it is determined that Moscow was to blame for the blast, it could trigger NATO’s principle of collective defence known as Article 5.
'Wondering if there was ever going to be an end': What top RCMP officials told the 'Freedom Convoy' commission
A pair of RCMP officials, including Commissioner Brenda Lucki, were in the hot seat at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about the federal police forces' involvement in handling the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.
MPs demand answers from feds over kids' med shortage, call for stocking up
Health Canada faced a series of questions from MPs on the House of Commons Health Committee Tuesday over the ongoing children’s pain medication shortages, including whether the country should be building a stockpile of these pharmaceuticals or starting to produce its own supply.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
NATO to meet on Wednesday at request of Poland, 2 diplomats say
NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
2023 Grammys: Canadian nominees revealed
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Vancouver
-
More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring
For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.
-
B.C. not bringing back mask mandate, despite growing calls for precautions
Health officials are not currently considering a return to province-wide mask mandates in British Columbia, despite growing calls for precautions over the fall and winter.
Edmonton
-
EPSB asks province for thresholds for in-school masking, claiming enforcement difficulty without government support
The trustees of Edmonton's public school division want a meeting with Alberta's new top doctor and clarity on when it is appropriate to resurrect health measures brought in during the pandemic, such as mask mandates.
-
-
Dad who donated poppies to Edmonton shoppers wins $20K in Remembrance Day lottery draw
A local veteran who donated hundreds of dollars to outfit Edmontonians with poppies earlier this month won $20,000 in the Cash and Cars Lottery draw on Remembrance Day.
Toronto
-
NEW
NEW | Toronto woman in final stages of MAiD application after nearly a decade-long search for housing
A disabled 32-year-old woman says she is in the final stages of requesting a medically-assisted death after seven futile years of applying for affordable housing in Toronto.
-
This is what to expect from southern Ontario's first major snowstorm
An alert has been issued for parts of southern Ontario with the 'first significant snowfall' of the season set to bring a blast of winter weather.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 others injured in Parkdale shooting, police say
One person has died, and three others have been injured in a shooting in Parkdale, police say.
Calgary
-
Stabbing at Calgary's Jack James High School, 13-year-old arrested
Charges are pending after a student was stabbed at a Calgary public school on Tuesday.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate
Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
Police looking for 2 men in connection with hate-motivated assault
Police are working to identify two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with a possible hate crime last week.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Quebec health minster to hold news conference Wednesday on respiratory infections, ER crisis
Public health officials in Quebec will brief the media Wednesday on what's being called the "triple threat" crippling hospitals: the combination of flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
More private health-care options, crime prevention take centre stage in Manitoba's throne speech
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
Tenants in two Winnipeg apartments complain of no heat and mould
From no heat to mould, tenants of two Winnipeg apartment buildings are speaking out about their living conditions.
Kitchener
-
'I just worry for the little ones': Local family deals with 2 kids sick with RSV
The rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children is putting a strain on hospitals across the country including in Waterloo Region.
-
Conestoga College international students speak out over high fees
International students at Conestoga College are speaking out about rising tuition fees and joining others across the province calling on the Ontario government for some relief.
-
From Waterloo to Qatar: Long-time soccer fan attending FIFA World Cup
The world’s game will bring sporting fanatics from around the world to Qatar to enjoy soccer’s greatest competition – and a fan from Waterloo will be among them.
Regina
-
SHA recommends vaccines as influenza cases rise in Sask.
Influenza cases are quickly rising in Saskatchewan with the majority of the increase being seen in children and young adults.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckers
The Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
Barrie
-
Data reveals this Simcoe County town's alarming eviction rate
New data reveals an alarming rate of evictions in Alliston.
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Downtown Barrie business aims to become more accessible
One downtown Barrie business will be the first to receive a free deployable ramp to become more inclusive.
Saskatoon
-
City releases cost estimates of downtown entertainment district sites
Saskatoon city council will vote on the location of the proposed downtown entertainment district on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Woman alleging abuse at Saskatoon Christian school finds home vandalized, on fire
A woman alleging physical and sexual abuse at a Saskatoon Christian school says she found her home vandalized and on fire last week.
-
Saskatoon police lay further charges against Dawn Walker
A Saskatoon woman who has been charged after faking her death and that of her son is facing further charges.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
New Sault Ste. Marie council sworn in
Sault Ste. Marie’s new mayor and four new councillors, along with the rest of city council, took their respective oaths of office Tuesday night.