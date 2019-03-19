

CTV Vancouver Island





A man wanted on a second-degree murder charge in Toronto has been arrested by Mounties in Nanaimo – because he rode a bike without a helmet.

Bike patrol officers were in the area of Barsby Park off Prideaux Street Friday at around 1:30 p.m. when they saw the man riding a mountain bike without a helmet, Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

They also noticed the man's bike was similar to one recently reported as stolen.

After confirming the serial number on his bike matched the stolen bike, police arrested the man for possession of stolen property.

"The individual was then asked to identify himself and in doing so, gave several different names and produced what appeared to be a fake Ontario driver's license," RCMP said.

Soon after he was taken to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment, investigators identified the man as 19-year-old Ontario resident Kyle Antonio Dias, wanted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a Feb. 13 shooting death in Ontario.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Dias' arrest in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man at a townhouse complex in the Toronto district of Rexdale.

"Toronto Police Department confirmed these details and advised they will be travelling to Nanaimo to pick up Dias and have him returned to face the murder charge," police said.

Dias has since been transferred to a remand centre in Victoria and is expected to be flown back to Toronto Wednesday to answer to the charges.

Nanaimo RCMP said ultimately, they did not pursue the bike helmet charge – though the stolen bike was returned to its owner.