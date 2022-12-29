'Better safety and faster transit': New bus lanes open on Pat Bay Highway

New bus queue "jump lanes" have opened along the Patricia Bay Highway in Central Saanich, promising faster and more efficient transit services along the Saanich Peninsula, according to the province.

The new bus lanes are located at the intersection of Highway 17 and Mount Newton Cross Road.

The "jump lanes" allow buses to bypass congestion at the intersection by overtaking it on the side, where bus stops are located, and then merging back into the flow of traffic.

New bus shelters have also been installed as part of the project, as well as new road markings, signs, signals and sidewalks.

Some traffic islands have also been reposition to improve sightlines, according to the province, and existing pathways for pedestrians have been upgraded.

"These improvements mean better safety and faster transit service for people who live on the Saanich Peninsula and for travellers who take the bus to the ferry or toward downtown Victoria," said B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming in a release Thursday.

"The Pat Bay Highway is an important and heavily used transportation corridor on the south island, and I’m pleased that transit users will benefit from this project," he said.

Construction of the project started in early 2022 at a budget of $7.6 million.

The province says the Mount Newton Cross Road intersection project was identified as a priority in the South Island Transportation Strategy, which was developed by the B.C. government and released in 2020.