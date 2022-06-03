'Best possible outcome': Bus driver spots robbery suspect in Campbell River

RCMP are crediting a bus driver with spotting a man who's believed to have robbed a bank in Campbell River, B.C., on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the robbery occurred around 2:30 p.m. at a BMO branch along Shoppers Row.

Witnesses told police that a man wearing a mask walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The man was then handed a "substantial amount of cash" and fled the area on foot, according to RCMP.

Witnesses also told police that they saw the man changing clothes a short distance away from the bank.

Later that afternoon, police say an "astute BC Transit driver" spotted the suspect on a bus in the Willow Point area.

Police were called and the man was arrested without incident, according to the Campbell River RCMP.

"This was the best possible outcome that we could hope for in such a situation," said Const. Maury Tyre in a statement Thursday.

"The quick response by police and the excellent witnesses allowed the incident to come to a conclusion without anyone being injured and the stolen funds being recovered," he said.

The man, 42, is "well known to police" and is expected to be in court on Friday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information who hasn't yet spoken to police are asked to call the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221.