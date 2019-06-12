

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





Nils Jensen, the late Oak Bay mayor beloved by many, is being honoured with a commemorative statue.

Friends and family are raising funds to purchase the M'akhotso, or Mother of Peace, statue with the hope it will be placed next to the rain garden near the Monterey Centre.

Jensen died suddenly on April 7 after a short battle with cancer.

The former mayor is remembered for his humour, intelligence and love for the community.

Ryan Painter, a Greater Victoria School District trustee, remembered Jensen shortly after his death as a "ray of sunshine."

"Whether it was walking or often cycling in his community, Nils had happiness everywhere," Painter said. "His loss is, it’s devastating. It’s devastating for our community, it’s devastating for the South Island."

Jensen served for 15 years as an Oak Bay councillor before becoming mayor in 2011.