VICTORIA – You can see the couple's matching t-shirts before you see them. Tie-died fluorescent rainbow swirls. Tracey and Matthew say they're dressed how they feel – as bright as can be.

"If it makes other people feel happy." Tracey says, "that's a bonus!"

Their primary goal is making each other smile. "Why did the one-handed man cross the road?," Matthew asks. "To get to the second-hand store."

Tracey says he's always telling jokes, before Matthew continues," And you know what? He did it single-handedly!"

I stopped to talk because of their shirts and their smiles. But Matthew says life has not always been so bright.

"People have sort of shunned me aside," he admits. "And said, 'Stay out of the way.'"

Matthew says he grew-up with epilepsy during a time when the disorder was misunderstood and mistreated. The 56-year-old says he was admitted into a care home for people with disabilities when he was 18 years old, a place he felt he shouldn't be. Matthew says he felt hopeless for almost two decades, until a social-worker supported his release.

After spending a lifetime being told he couldn't do things, Matthew realized he absolutely could. He started performing with a barbershop quartet, before becoming the music director of a community choir.

"I've done very well in life," he says with relatively new self-confidence. "I've got that skill."

But he didn't have the perfect partner until seven years ago. That's when he met Tracey online. She says they immediately experienced something even better than love at first sight. "He was like a long-lost friend who I was very close to, but hadn't seen for a long time," she recalls. "It just felt completely right."

They dated for a year, lived together for a year and almost five years ago, got married.

"It was wonderful that I finally found somebody who accepts and loves me for how I am," Matthew says. "Even when I'm goofy at times!"

There are countless love notes displayed around their home that Matthew has written. They include: 'Tracey is the 'She' to my 'Nanigans," "I'm so lucky to be married to you," and "Maybe I was too late to be your first, but right now I'm happy to be your last."

Tracey says she loves them all.

"We don't have to be the way somebody else wants us to be," she says, adding they can be a bright as can be and even brighter together.

Back on the street, Matthew continues with his one-handed, second-hand, single-handedly joke.

"That's what I call a dairy joke," he explains. "Because I just keep on milking it!"

Just like Tracey and Matthew keep feeling grateful they found a way to be as bright as can be.