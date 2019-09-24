

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Conservation officers have called off their search for a bear that was injured by a crossbow Sunday and now believe the animal is dead.

After searching day and night for the wounded animal in the Highlands area, northwest of Victoria, conservation officer Peter Pauwels told CFAX 1070 on Tuesday morning that he is certain the animal did not survive.

Pauwels spent Monday evening tracking the animal and following a trail of blood through the heavily wooded area.

"Based on the amount of blood I saw and the type of blood I saw" the bear could not have survived, he said. He added the bear was "probably operating on one lung," at the time officers were following it.

The West Shore RCMP said Tuesday the bear was shot legally by a licensed hunter.

"Officers received information the bear had fatal bleeding from a crossbow injury from a licensed hunter on a legal hunt," said Cpl. Chris Dovell.

"The hunter has been interviewed by police and conservation officers. The bear has not been located. As of Sept. 24 the bear track was suspended and there is no further track planned."

Pauwels warned all island residents that we are now entering the busiest month for bear activity on the island as the animals prepare to hibernate.

Anyone who spots the injured bear should call the Conservation Officer Service hotline at 1-877-952-7277 immediately.