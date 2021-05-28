Advertisement
Bear sighting prompts shelter-in-place order at Nanaimo schools
Published Friday, May 28, 2021 10:17AM PDT Last Updated Friday, May 28, 2021 11:13AM PDT
Nanaimo District Secondary School. (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- Two Nanaimo schools were placed under shelter-in-place orders after a bear was spotted in the area Friday morning.
The Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District says the bear was sighted on Wakesiah Avenue, prompting staff to issue the shelter order for Nanaimo District Secondary School, Fairview Community School and the school district's administration office around 10 a.m.
The school district said conservation officers were notified of the sighting and invetsigated.
The shelter order was lifted around 11 a.m. and normal school operations resumed, according to the school district.