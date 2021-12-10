Bear cubs coming into island recovery centre due to summer drought

Errington, B.C. -

In the past month, the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre (NIWRC) in Errington has seen two black bear cubs come into its care as a result of last summer’s drought conditions.

The centre says the wild berries bears eat collapsed due to the drought, which has made it a struggle for the animals to find food.

“You are seeing the ramifications of that in mothers not being able to support either themselves or having a hard time supporting their cubs,” says Derek Downes, animal care supervisor for NIWRC.

Both cubs are separated from one another for the time being and will be in isolation until they gain a healthy weight.

Except for being malnourished, Downes adds the cubs are healthy and are showing good wild bear behaviour.

Once the cubs have gained a healthy weight, they will join two other cubs the centre received back in June in the centre’s pre-release enclosure.

All four bears are expected to be released individually back to the wild sometime next summer.