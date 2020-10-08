VICTORIA -- After a lengthy self-imposed closure, a popular Victoria breakfast spot is welcoming back its guests.

Cook Street’s Bear and Joey Café reopened its doors Wednesday morning after a two-week closure following a positive COVID-19 case among its staff.

The café says all of its staff members have since tested negative for the virus.

Bear and Joey reiterates that the staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 did not contract the virus at the café.

During the two-week closure, a deep clean of the entire space was conducted. More precautions to ensure a safe environment and experience for customers have also been implemented since then.

The café was not instructed to close by public health officials. Instead, it chose to close its doors out of an abundance of caution says Jay Burrows, general manager of Bear and Joey.

“Peter, the owner, and I have had this conversation a few times,” he said. “Would we do anything different? And we wouldn’t. It’s still a difficult decision no matter what but staying open and trying to hide it is a very short-term potential gain and that’s not what we’re in it for.”

The café says it has had positive feedback from customers on how they handled the situation.

Burrow says they are very grateful for all the support they received during the closure.

Bear and Joey is now open for its regular operating hours.