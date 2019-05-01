

A resident black bear has been making the rounds at a Colwood golf course.

The Olympic View Golf Club shared some photos of the bear on its Facebook page Tuesday.

"An experience with nature at its finest!" the author of the post wrote.

The club said the bear "stopped to watch a couple putt out" on the course's 18th hole.

The post goes on to say the bear has been spotted "quite a bit" around the club's course and practice facility.

Club staff warn anyone who comes across the bear or any other wildlife to keep their distance.