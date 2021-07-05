VICTORIA -- A beloved Victoria landmark has reopened to the public after a lengthy closure due to COVID-19.

The Beacon Hill Children's Farm is now open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, after being closed for roughly 16 months because of the pandemic.

The children's farm is currently only open for viewing, however. Visitors are unable to pet goats or enter the indoor animal spaces at this time due to safety reasons.

"To further increase safety and ensure physical distancing there will also not be a public goat stampede at this time," reads an update on the children's farm's website.

"Visitors will be allowed to walk around designated public pathways to watch and admire the animals over the fence."

The farm asks that people wear masks during their visit and keep at least two metres away from other groups. Children aged 12 and under do not have to wear a mask but are encouraged to.

"We know these are difficult times for everyone and all our visitors have been waiting a long time for the chance to revisit the farm," reads the update. "All our staff and animals are excited to welcome you back, and we are wishing everyone a safe and fun visit."

A full list of the temporary rule changes at the children's farm can be found here.