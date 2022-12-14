Beacon Hill Children's Farm animals staying on site through the winter

The beloved Beacon Hill Children’s Farm may be closed to the public for the season, but for the first time in 37 years, the animals aren’t leaving for the winter.

The running of the goats still happens every morning behind closed gates as staff tend to all of the animals' needs, like feeding, medications and cleaning their living spaces.

In past years, all the animals would be transported to a Metchosin farm to be cared for during the winter months, but this year, the decision was made to keep them at the Children’s Farm.

Housing for the animals has been updated with better insulation and heating sources.

The budgie and finch aviary presented the biggest challenge, as the little birds need warmer temperatures to be happy and thriving.

The Beacon Hill Children’s Farm manager Claudia Laube says the animals staying put makes sense, as the Victoria park has more favourable weather conditions, is more accessible for staff, and not moving is less stressful for the animals.

“So I think they are happy and get to stay in their normal place and with the people they like,” says Laube.

“All the farm family is here, lots of goats, adult goats, little goats, little teenager goats; our two elderly alpacas, the donkeys; different birds, chicken, ducks, finches. Oh, and the old piggy of course. Everyone you see during the season is here now.”

It takes six to eight farm hands to run the farm during the winter months, according to the manager. Most of the workers live nearby, meaning keeping the animals in Victoria saves them the longer commute out to Metchosin, especially if it snows.

Passersby have taken notice that there is still lots of activity at the farm since it closed after Thanksgiving.

“People have been asking if we will keep it open or why the animals are still here," says Laube. "You are welcome to walk by, look at the animals (through the fence), talk to the staff; it's great to share what we do here.”

Taking care of all the animals isn’t cheap, and with rising costs, donations are needed to help feed and care for the animals, especially some of the older four-legged ones with complex medical needs.

“A way to help us and the animals over the winter is to sponsor and animal,” says the farm's manager.

”Go to our website and you can sponsor different kids of animals – large ones, small ones – and you get a lovely certificate in the mail that shows the animal you have chosen to help this winter.”

The certificates have the animals' pictures on them, with some wearing photoshopped festive hats and reindeer antlers, making sponsorship a fun Christmas gift.

Sponsorships range from $25 to $150 and provide everything from food for the budgies to vet care for the donkeys; even hay for a day.

More information on the farm and its sponsorship program can be found on its website.