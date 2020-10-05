VICTORIA -- At least one person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 was aboard a flight to Victoria in late September, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The exposure occurred on Sept. 23 aboard Air Canada flight 195 from Toronto to Victoria.

Everyone who was on the flight is asked to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after the flight, until Oct. 7.

The BCCDC warns that passengers who were seated in rows 29 to 32 are at the highest risk of exposure.

The BC Centre for Disease Control is regularly posting updates on COVID-19 exposure events. The latest updates can be found here.

Individual health authorities are also posting COVID-19 exposure events at schools. The Island Health region’s first coronavirus exposure event in a school was recently confirmed at a high school in Port Alberni.