BC Transit offering free rides in Victoria, Nanaimo on New Year's Eve

BC Transit is offering free rides and extended service across several communities on Vancouver Island on New Year's Eve.

On the evening of Jan. 31, service will be free in Greater Victoria, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

In B.C.'s capital, the free service begins at 6 p.m. with regular Saturday service levels.

In Nanaimo, free service starts at 8 p.m. and route schedules have been extended until 2:30 a.m.

Lastly, in Port Alberni, free service begins at 7:30 p.m. and schedules have been extended until 1:30 a.m.

Regular Sunday service resumes in all three areas on Jan. 1.

Information about specific route schedules in each community can be found on the BC Transit website and searching for your local transit area.