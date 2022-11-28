BC Transit may cancel Victoria buses due to snow

BC Transit is warning commuters of possible delays on Tuesday because of snowfall in the region's forecast.

On Monday, Environment Canada warned that Greater Victoria could see snowfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, which may result in poor driving conditions.

The inland regions of Vancouver Island could also see up to 15 centimetres of snow over the next two days, according to the weather office.

BC Transit says riders should check its website or phone the company at 250-382-6161 to check for any delays, detours or cancellations in the Greater Victoria area on Tuesday.

The B.C.-based group Road Safety at Work is also encouraging drivers to be cautious amid snowy and icy conditions.

The group says drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations and to drive below posted speed limits, which are set for ideal conditions.

Drivers should give themselves at least four seconds to respond to the vehicle in front of them during icy conditions and should accelerate and stop gradually, particularly at intersections.

"Winter weather and road conditions push our driving skills to the limit," said Trace Acres, spokesperson for the group's annual Shift into Winter campaign, in a release Monday.

"The critical zone for driving safety in cold weather falls between 5 C to -5 C so keep an eye on the thermometer before heading out," he said.

"You have to watch out for yourself and for others sliding into your path," said Acres.

The group also recommends that drivers have four matching winter tires. In many highways across B.C., including on the Malahat stretch of Highway 1 on Vancouver Island, winter tires or all-season tires are required until March.