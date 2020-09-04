VICTORIA -- BC Transit will be handing out free face masks at three popular bus stops in Greater Victoria next week.

The face coverings are being handed out to support the transit provider’s new mandatory face mask policy, which came into effect across the province on Aug. 24.

So far, BC Transit says customer support for the face mask policy has been “very positive.” The use of masks is intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to the transit operator.

The free masks will be handed out at these three locations on Tuesday morning, Sept. 8:

Downtown: 7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Langford Exchange: 7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Uptown: 7:45 a.m. - 10 a.m.

BC Transit notes that while masks are mandatory, the company will be focusing on education rather than enforcement.

"We want our customers to know, your fellow passengers have asked for this policy to be put in place," said BC Transit communications manager Jonathon Dyck, when the policy first came into effect.

"So if you are getting on a BC Transit vehicle, please be kind to your fellow customers," he said.

Tuesday will mark the second time that BC Transit has handed out free face masks in Victoria.

Earlier this summer, the transportation provider also gave out free masks in the Cowichan Valley.