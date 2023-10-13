BC SPCA seeks donations for kitten with eye injury in Victoria

The BC SPCA is seeking donations after a six-week-old kitten with an eye injury was found wandering in a forested area outside of Victoria.

The agency says the kitten, named Paris, will require surgery to remove the affected eye before she can be put up for adoption.

"This tiny kitten came in with a severe eye injury and possible infection and was immediately brought to a veterinarian," said Emma Hamill, manager of the BC SPCA’s Victoria animal centre, in a release Friday. "She must have been in so much pain."

The kitten is currently on pain medication and antibiotics to treat the injury.

"She is a very sweet kitten whose trauma and impaired vision is not dimming her shine at all," said Hamill. "She is living with her BC SPCA alumni foster brother Arthur, who is showing her the way. He had to have a limb amputated and is now a beautiful tripod kitty."

Pet insurance company Petsecure has offered to match up to $3,000 in donations towards caring for Paris and other animals in urgent need.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit the BC SPCA's medical emergencies website.