Vancouver Island

    • BC SPCA seeks donations for kitten with eye injury in Victoria

    The BC SPCA says the kitten, named Paris, will require surgery to remove the affected eye before she can be put up for adoption. (BC SPCA) The BC SPCA says the kitten, named Paris, will require surgery to remove the affected eye before she can be put up for adoption. (BC SPCA)

    The BC SPCA is seeking donations after a six-week-old kitten with an eye injury was found wandering in a forested area outside of Victoria.

    The agency says the kitten, named Paris, will require surgery to remove the affected eye before she can be put up for adoption.

    "This tiny kitten came in with a severe eye injury and possible infection and was immediately brought to a veterinarian," said Emma Hamill, manager of the BC SPCA’s Victoria animal centre, in a release Friday. "She must have been in so much pain."

    The kitten is currently on pain medication and antibiotics to treat the injury.

    "She is a very sweet kitten whose trauma and impaired vision is not dimming her shine at all," said Hamill. "She is living with her BC SPCA alumni foster brother Arthur, who is showing her the way. He had to have a limb amputated and is now a beautiful tripod kitty."

    Pet insurance company Petsecure has offered to match up to $3,000 in donations towards caring for Paris and other animals in urgent need.

    Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit the BC SPCA's medical emergencies website.

      

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Regina

    Barrie

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News