BC SPCA offers tips to keep your pets safe in the snow

With snow and ice sticking to the ground, the BC SPCA is reminding dog walkers to be on the lookout for potential hazards to their four-legged friends.

Salt rock and de-icers can pose a risk to pets who walk over them, but the SPCA says a little awareness is all that's needed to keep animals safe.

"With a little bit of vigilance and understanding of these products, it isn’t something people have to be terrified of when they are out with their pets," said Leon Davis, senior manager with the BC SPCA.

According to the SPCA these snow-clearing solutions can get stuck on and inside of a dog's paws causing chemical burns and discomfort.

"There’s sodium chloride, which is rock salt that is commonly used, calcium magnesium, acetate, calcium chloride – and they can all cause drying out or chemical burns to paws or gastrointestinal reactions if they’re ingested," said Davis

Ice shards can also get caught inside of paws and scratch your dog's feet.

The SPCA recommends keeping an eye out for areas that have been over-salted, and walking your dog around them if possible.

"(Try) walking into a more snowy area maybe," said Davis.

"And look for those spots right now where there’s melt-water, where those products have been used, because you don’t want your animals dipping their paws into that."

It is also important to make sure your dog doesn’t eat the salt, or drink from any pools of melted snow.

"At all times when you’re walking now, be aware of what they might have gotten into, and I think if you do all of these things, you don’t really have to worry," said Davis.

Finally, when you return home, the SPCA recommends wiping your dog’s feet with a warm wet cloth.