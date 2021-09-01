VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is launching pilot project that will see late-night sailings between Nanaimo, B.C., and the Lower Mainland for commercial vehicles and a limited number of regular passengers.

The ferry service says the additional sailings are intended to meet an increasing demand from commercial shippers amid the growth of online shopping and general freight to and from Vancouver Island.

A 9:15 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Duke Point and a 12:15 a.m. sailing from Duke Point to Tsawwassen will run from Monday night to Thursday night as part of the trial.

The ferry service will operate the new sailings from Sept. 7 until Oct. 7 and gather customer feedback on the schedule.

BC Ferries says a limited number of regular travellers in passenger vehicles will be allowed aboard the Queen of New Westminster’s main car deck during the commercial sailings..

Food services will not be provided on the commercial sailings so the ferry operator recommends customers bring a snack or use the vending machines on board.

BC Ferries recommends customers book the sailings in advance.