VICTORIA – BC Ferries is warning foot passengers travelling from Vancouver Island to Tsawwassen that a looming Metro Vancouver transit strike could leave passengers stranded at the terminal.

The union representing Metro Vancouver bus drivers and maintenance workers is planning to strike Wednesday, cancelling all tranist service through to Friday if a deal is not reached with their employer, Coast Mountain Bus Company.

The strike would cut off all transit access to the BC Ferries Tsawwassen terminal.

The ferry service is recommending foot passengers make alternate transportation plans, including travelling in a vehicle, taking a taxi, arranging for a pickup or taking the BC Ferries Connector bus.

Regular transit bus service from the Horseshoe Bay terminal is operated by a separate company, West Van Blue Bus, and is expected to operate as usual.

The most up-to-date Lower Mainland transit information is available at the Translink website.