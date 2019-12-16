VICTORIA -- BC Ferries passengers will no longer have to pay a fuel surcharge when using the ferry service.

The company announced Monday that the 1.5 per cent fuel surcharge would be dropped effective tomorrow, Dec. 17.

"BC Ferries closely monitors the price of fuel and applies a rebate or surcharge, or neither, under a regulatory process that is independent of fares," said the ferry service in a release Monday.

BC Ferries says it decided to drop the charge, which was implemented in May, in keeping with the recent decline in fuel prices.

For the major routes between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, the charge amounts to 25 cents per passenger and 85 cents per regular vehicle.

"The recent decrease in the price of fuel allows us to eliminate the fuel surcharges, which is great news for travellers,” said BC Ferries vice-president and CFO Alana Gallagher.

“We understand that affordability is important to our customers and every bit helps.”

BC Ferries operates five vessels on liquefied natural gas, which has declined in value in recent months.

The company also has two electric hybrid vessels on their way to B.C. The new Island Class vessels are expected to enter service next year on the Powell River-Texada Island and Port McNeill-Alert Bay-Sointula routes.

The ferry service recently ordered four more of the electric battery hybrid ships, which will go into service in 2022.