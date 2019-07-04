

CTV Vancouver Island





BC Ferries is asking commuters this weekend not to get tied up in knots over the crowded trips to and from Vancouver’s Tsawwassen Terminal.

The extra passengers are from Scouts Canada and will be heading from across B.C. and Alberta to the 2019 Scouts Canada Pacific Jamboree in Sooke.

The Jamboree is being held from July 6-13 and ferries on both Saturdays are expected to be busiest between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Passengers looking to travel on these days are advised to make a reservation and arrive an hour early.

The company says afternoon trips on these days may be less busy and foot passengers will likely have more success travelling after 1 p.m. on Saturday or deferring to a Sunday trip.

BC Ferries’ Twitter account will provide up-to-date information on any delays or changes in travel conditions.