BC Ferries sailings resume after 2 cancellations between Victoria – Vancouver

BC Ferries says sailings between Victoria and Vancouver will be proceeding as usual on Friday afternoon after two sailings were cancelled earlier in the day.

The noon sailing departing from Tsawwassen and the 2 p.m. sailing leaving from Swartz Bay were cancelled on Friday due to a mechanical issue aboard the Queen of New Westminster vessel.

The mechanical issue initially put other sailings at risk of cancellation, but by 2:30 p.m. BC Ferries said the remaining day's sailings were expected to leave on time.

The ferry operator says the mechanical issue aboard the Queen of New Westminster has been resolved. Anyone who had a booking on one of the two cancelled sailings can get a refund or see if there's room on another sailing Friday by contacting BC Ferries customer service.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said BC Ferries.

The latest updates on ferry service can be found on the BC Ferries website.