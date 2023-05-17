BC Ferries sailings no longer at risk of cancellation

BC Ferries says two sailings between Victoria and Vancouver are no longer at risk of cancellation on Wednesday.

Around 10 a.m., BC Ferries said the 4 p.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay and the 6 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwasseen were at risk of cancellation due to staffing issues.

Then, just after 1 p.m., the ferry operator said enough crew had been secured to operate the sailings as usual.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced as a result of these potential cancellations," said BC Ferries.

Wednesday marked a busy day for BC Ferries operations.

Two sailings between Campbell River and Quadra Island were cancelled to accommodate paramedics who were transporting a patient.

The 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay heading towards Departure Bay was also delayed by about an hour because of an engine issue on the Queen of Cowichan ferry on Wednesday morning.