BC Ferries restores washroom and food services at Swartz Bay after maintenance issues

BC Ferries says that washroom and food services have resumed at the Swartz Bay ferry terminal on Vancouver Island after they were briefly suspended due to maintenance issues.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the company said that it had to shut down washroom and food services because of a problem with the water main at the ferry terminal.

"Port-o-potties" were brought in while indoor washroom facilities were closed.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, BC Ferries said in a statement that the water main had been repaired and water was restored at Swartz Bay.

While BC Ferries has not specified what the cause of the water leak was, weather has been affecting plumbing in Victoria amid recent snowy conditions.

On Dec. 30, extreme cold weather caused a pipe to burst at the Earl's Restaurant in downtown Victoria.

The restaurant wasn't open at the time of the burst, and Earl's remains closed as of Wednesday.

Repairs are underway and the restaurant plans to reopen for take-out orders starting next week.

Last week, an exterior pipe also burst at Victoria City Hall due to weather.