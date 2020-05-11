VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is reminding travellers to avoid all non-essential ferry trips as the May long weekend approaches.

Many coastal destinations served by the ferry operator have already issued advisories warning away travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Southern Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii, the Northern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

BC Ferries is reminding those who must travel aboard the vessels that physical distancing requirements are in place and ferry capacity is limited to 50 per cent of normal passenger volumes.

All onboard food and retail outlets, including vending machines, remain closed.

Vehicle passengers who must travel on BC Ferries are asked to remain in their vehicles during sailings.

The ferry service says the Southern Gulf Islands-Metro Vancouver route will have limited service on Sunday and Monday. Only customers with pre-arranged bookings and correctly identified passenger numbers are assured they will be accommodated on these sailings.

Transport Canada encourages ferry travellers to wear face coverings during travel if they cannot maintain physical distance from others while on board.

BC Ferries will continue screening all customers for COVID-19 symptoms on all sailings longer than 30 minutes and will restrict travel to any customer that does not meet the screening requirements.