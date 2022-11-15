BC Ferries officially serving alcohol aboard its busiest route

Thirsty travellers aboard BC Ferries vessels between Victoria and Vancouver can now purchase alcoholic drinks from the Coastal Café.

The company began selling alcoholic beverages on board sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen on Nov. 9.

The addition of alcoholic drinks to the Coastal Café menu is the culmination of years of planning and pilot programs.

BC Ferries first launched a pilot program offering alcoholic beverages through at its Pacific Buffet in late 2019.

Now, ferry travellers aged 19 or older can purchase up to two drinks maximum from the Coastal Café, so long as they also purchase a meal.

The drinks options include 355 millilitres of beer, cider, or a "refreshment beverage," as well as a 250-millilitre glass of wine.

Customers can't take their alcoholic drinks out of the Coastal Café area, and children are still allowed to sit in the cafeteria area, just as they would at a typical restaurant.

Alcoholic beverages are only served on sailings between 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., according to BC Ferries, and they stop being sold within 30 minutes of docking.

While alcoholic drinks are only available between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, BC Ferries says it plans to expand the sale of alcohol to sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point – and between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay – in the "coming months."

"We've heard from many passengers that they would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage with their meal while on board," reads the BC Ferries website.

"Following the successful introduction of beer and wine in the Pacific Buffet, we are adding alcoholic beverages to the menu in select Coastal Cafes as a way to improve the customer experience."