BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians fleeing war

British Columbia's ferry service is offering free passage to newly arriving Ukrainians who have been displaced by war at home.

BC Ferries says Ukrainians who need to take a ferry to arrive at their final destination in the province can book a ride for free by calling the ferry operator's customer service line.

Ukrainian travellers should call 1-888-223-3779, extension 6, and provide their route, time and passenger information.

Callers will be required to provide verbal confirmation of their Ukrainian citizenship with a valid passport and a Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET).

"Upon receipt of this information, we will book you a fully prepaid booking on your preferred sailing or on the next available sailing to your destination," BC Ferries said in a press release Wednesday.

The federal government's CUAET program allows Ukrainians to live, work and study in Canada until it is safe to return home.

The free ferry passage is available to both walk-on passengers and those travelling with a vehicle.