BC Ferries may cancel sailings between Vancouver, Victoria on Wednesday

Two BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver and Victoria may be cancelled Wednesday night due to a staff shortage.

Around noon, BC Ferries said it was having difficulty finding enough crew members to operate the 8 p.m. sailing departing from Swartz Bay, and the 10 p.m. sailing departing from Tsawwassen.

"We require a specific number of staff members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations," reads the notice from BC Ferries.

"If circumstances change and replacement staff become available, we would notify customers immediately."

The latest updates on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the company's website or on the BC ferries Twitter account.