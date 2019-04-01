

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - A preliminary decision by the BC Ferries commission would cap annual ferry fare hikes at just over two per cent for five years starting in 2020.

The Office of the BC Ferries Commissioner says in a news release that a maximum yearly fare increase of 2.3 per cent is based on total operating expenses increasing at, or just above, the rate of inflation.

At the same time, Commissioner Sheldon Stoilen expects the trend of increased ferry traffic will level off by next year.

The proposed price cap covers BC Ferries' fifth performance term, which begins April 1, 2020 and ends March 31, 2024.

The commissioner has until September to finalize the decision and public comments are being accepted until the end of June.

BC Ferries was permitted to implement annual fare hikes of up to 1.9 per cent during the last five-year performance term, but Stoilen says average increases were lower than the maximum allowed.