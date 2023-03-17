BC Ferries cancels some Vancouver Island sailings due to staff shortages

BC Ferries is warning of cancellations along two of its smaller routes on Friday morning due to staff shortages.

Sailings have been cancelled on the Campbell River – Quadra Island route, and along the Crofton – Salt Spring Island route until Friday afternoon.

Between Campbell River and Quadra Island, all sailings aboard the Island K'ulut'a ferry have been cancelled until the 11:15 a.m. sailing departing from Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island.

BC Ferries says the cancellations are due to a staff shortage, noting that the Island K'ulut'a must sail with a minimum number of crewmembers under Transport Canada regulations.

SALT SPRING ISLAND – VANCOUVER ISLAND

Meanwhile, all sailings along the Crofton – Vesuvius Bay route have been cancelled until the 1:45 p.m. sailing departing from Vesuvius Bay on Vancouver Island.

In the meantime, BC Ferries says a free, 12-person foot passenger water taxi will sail between the two ferry terminals during the regular Crofton – Vesuvius Bay schedule until the 1:45 p.m. sailing.

BC Ferries says alternate service is still available along the Fulford Harbour (Salt Spring Island) – Swartz Bay (Victoria) route on Friday.

The cancellations between Crofton and Vesuvius Bay are also being blamed on a staff shortage.

"The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when we have exhausted all options to find replacement crew," said BC Ferries in a notice Friday morning.

"That said, if circumstances change and replacement crew become available, we will notify customers immediately."

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," said the company.