VICTORIA – With powerful winds battering the South Island and B.C. coast, BC Ferries has cancelled two sailings that service Vancouver Island Wednesday morning.

As of 10:33 a.m., BC Ferries cancelled the 11 a.m. sailing from Brentwood Bay and the 11:35 a.m. departure from Mill Bay.

The organization says it is cancelling the sailings due to high winds along the ferries's routes.

"The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us," said BC Ferries in its service notice Wednesday. "We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so."

The cancellations come following Environment Canada's wind warnings, which were issued for Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands Tuesday. The gusts, which could reach up to 70 km/h to 90 km/h, knocked out power to hundreds of people on the South Island Wednesday morning.

The strong winds are expected to ease by Wednesday evening.