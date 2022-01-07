BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria and Vancouver due to high winds
Sailings along major BC Ferries routes were cancelled Friday morning due to strong winds.
The cancellations affected sailings between Vancouver and Victoria, as well as Vancouver and Nanaimo.
Sailings were also cancelled along the Sunshine Coast on the Powell River to Texada Island route.
As of 9:45 a.m., the following BC Ferries routes had been cancelled:
TSAWWASSEN – SWARTZ BAY
- 9:00 am departing Tsawwwassen
- 11:00 am departing Swartz Bay
- 2:00 pm departing Swartz Bay
- 12:00 pm departing Tsawwwassen
TSAWWASEN – DUKE POINT
- 10:15 am departing Tsawwassen
- 12:45 pm departing Duke Point
DEPARTURE BAY – HORSESHOE BAY
- 10:40 am departing Departure Bay
- 1:00 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
POWELL RIVER – TEXADA ISLAND
- 8:35 am departing Powell River
- 9:20 am departing Texada Island
- 10:20 am departing Powell River
- 11:25 am departing Texada Island
- 12:15 pm departing Powell River
The latest updates on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the BC Ferries website.
Earlier Friday, Environment Canada posted a wind warning for Greater Victoria, particularly in areas near the Strait of Juan de Fuca.
Wind gusts between 50 and 90 km/h are expected in the region Friday morning before easing in the afternoon.
