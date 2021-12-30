BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver and Victoria due to 'staffing issue'

Travellers hoping to sail between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay should be prepared for delays on Thursday.

BC Ferries cancelled four sailings aboard the Coastal Renaissance ship between Vancouver and Victoria due to a "staffing issue" related to the weather.

The ferry operator notes that a minimum number of crew members are needed for safety reasons and to meet Transport Canada regulations.

Travellers who had reserved spots on the cancelled sailings will have their bookings refunded, says BC Ferries. Remaining sailings will fill on a standby basis.

The four cancelled sailings Thursday are:

12:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

2:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

4:00 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

6:00 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation," said BC Ferries on Thursday.

Earlier this week, BC Ferries also announced cancelled sailings between Vancouver Island and the Central Coast.

Sailings aboard the Northern Sea Wolf ship between Bella Bella, Ocean Falls and Shearwater are cancelled from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 because of staffing issues.

Since the Northern Sea Wolf will not be operating over the weekend, BC Ferries says a complimentary water taxi service will run from Bella Bella to Shearwater for customers travelling on the Northern Expedition vessel on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2.