BC Ferries cancels sailings amid wind warning on Vancouver Island
BC Ferries cancelled two sailings on a Vancouver Island route on Monday after a wind warning was posted for Greater Victoria.
The 2:25 p.m. ferry departing from Brentwood Bay and the 3 p.m. ferry departing from Mill Bay were cancelled due to "adverse weather conditions," according to BC Ferries.
On Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region.
Wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h were expected in the area until late Wednesday afternoon.
"A frontal system moving through Vancouver Island is generating very strong winds across [the] Juan de Fuca Strait and Haro Strait," said Environment Canada in a warning posted at 10:46 a.m.
The weather office warned that loose objects may be tossed in the wind, power outages could occur, and that drivers should be cautious and alter driving habits to match road conditions.
Several other BC Ferries sailings were cancelled Monday, though the cancellations were not weather related.
Several sailings between Quadra Island and Campbell River were cancelled due to a mechanical problem aboard the Island Nagalis ferry.
It was later fixed and sailings resumed at 1:55 p.m.
Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawsuit alleges Ontario securities regulator put Canadian's safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese state police
A Canadian entrepreneur says he feels betrayed by his adopted country, after Ontario financial regulators allegedly put his safety at risk by co-operating with Chinese police in a fraud investigation.
CRA warns against grocery rebate scams going around
The Canada Revenue Agency says grocery rebate scams are circulating by text and email, urging recipients to claim payments or fill out forms.
'Jail sucks': Climate protestor arrested after chaining herself to Trudeau's Ottawa office says she's committed to cause
A climate protestor who chained herself to the prime minister’s office in Ottawa on Saturday and was subsequently arrested has been released from jail and is facing mischief charges, according to police.
Blue Jays pitcher slams United Airlines after he says pregnant wife was forced to clean on 'hands and knees'
A Toronto Blue Jays pitcher is calling out United Airlines after he said the airline made his pregnant wife clean up a mess on her 'hands and knees' made by their two-year-old daughter while on a flight.
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.
Federal workers to strike Wednesday if union, government don't reach a deal
The country's largest federal public service union says if a deal isn't reached with the federal government by 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, it will launch a strike the next day.
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says 155,000 federal workers will go on strike Wednesday morning if a deal is not reached with the federal government.
CBC says it is 'pausing' its use of Twitter after 'government-funded media' label applied
CBC/Radio-Canada said it is "pausing" its use of Twitter, a day after its main account was labelled "government-funded media" by the social media platform.
Is it a cold or seasonal allergies? How to tell the difference between symptoms
Allergy season is in full force, but you may also be experiencing symptoms that feel like a spring cold. A doctor explains how to differentiate the symptoms.
Vancouver
-
Public safety trailer parked outside Chinese Cultural Centre to deter criminals targeting area: Vancouver police
There’s a new feature in Vancouver’s Chinatown that police hope will curb rising rates of criminal activity in the area.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Murder charge laid in stabbing of teen on transit bus in Surrey, B.C.
A murder charge has been laid in the fatal stabbing of a teenager on a transit bus in Surrey last week.
-
YVR releases $40M action plan in response to December disruptions
Months after thousands of people’s travel plans were disrupted due to snowstorms over the winter holidays in Vancouver, the city’s airport has released a $40 million action plan to prevent similar chaos from happening in the future.
Edmonton
-
Oilers coach 'happy' Draisaitl healthy for playoffs after injury last postseason
Forward Leon Draisaitl sustained a high ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 last spring and played with the injury for the rest of the playoffs.
-
Member of Alberta multiculturalism council resigns over antisemitic posts
A member of Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's multiculturalism panel has resigned after the Opposition resurrected past antisemitic social media posts.
-
Cause of fire at adult entertainment store still under investigation, damage pegged at $650K
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed an adult entertainment store last week.
Toronto
-
Woman, 66, charged after turning herself in over fatal hit-and-run in Toronto
A 66-year-old woman has been charged after she turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run in Toronto, police say.
-
AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song racks up millions of plays
A new song by two of the biggest names in hip-hop and R&B has taken off -- but the artists have nothing to do with the track’s production.
-
Ontario to get first pass at selling unused school property for housing, long-term care
Ontario unveiled new legislation Monday with the goal of modernizing Ontario’s education system while also giving the government the ability to sell or revamp unused school property for other priorities such as housing.
Calgary
-
Spruce Cliff deaths were a domestic murder-suicide: Calgary police
Calgary police say the deaths of two people in the community of Spruce Cliff over the weekend are the result of a murder-suicide.
-
Police seek dash-cam footage after woman found dead in southeast alley
Calgary police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered in an alley in the community of Forest Heights on Monday.
-
Calgary Flames 'mutually part ways' with Brad Treliving following playoff elimination
Brad Treliving will not return as the Calgary Flames' general manager next season.
Montreal
-
Boy extubated after Quebec court battle is going home, breathing on his own
A six-year-old boy who was at the centre of a court case will be going home from Ste-Justine Hospital on Monday, about two months after a judge ruled that doctors could remove his breathing tube despite his parents' objections.
-
Quebec secures contract to replace Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
The Quebec government has secured a contract to replace the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The province made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying work on the $2.3-billion project will begin this summer.
-
Police search for missing teen last seen in Montreal
Quebec provincial police (SQ) is searching for a 17-year-old from the Laurentides who went missing last week.
Atlantic
-
3rd anniversary of Nova Scotia mass shooting: 'A grieving process with anger'
As the third anniversary of the Nova Scotia mass shooting approaches, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie is preparing for a simple ritual to remind her of the loved ones she lost.
-
'We could see closures in Canada': frustrated retailers fight losing battle with shoplifters
There's evidence the growing problem of shoplifting is actually altering the retail landscape.
-
Early week rain and showers for Maritimes; Saint John River water levels rise
A round of April rain and showers crosses the Maritimes Monday night into Tuesday.
Winnipeg
-
Impaired driving charge for Winnipeg mother transporting children
RCMP have charged a 21-year-old woman from Winnipeg with impaired driving after she was pulled over while driving a vehicle with three children in the backseat.
-
'Significant' snow storm coming to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Manitoba flood forecasters are keeping a close eye on a weather system expected to bring 'significant snowfall' to parts of the province.
-
Section of popular Whiteshell beach to remain closed this summer
After a difficult summer last year, some business owners in the Whiteshell are worried more challenges lay ahead as the province says a portion of a popular destination beach will remain closed.
Kitchener
-
Manslaughter plea rejected for man charged with fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, jury selection has began in trial of the man accused of killing her.
-
Girls softball coach charged with sex assault of a youth
A Milton man, who’s a girls softball coach in Kitchener and Guelph, is facing sex assault charges involving a youth.
-
Three crashes snarl Waterloo region roads during evening commute
Police are currently at the scene of three separate crashes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo.
Regina
-
Colorado Low prompts winter storm watches in parts of Sask.
Environment Canada issued winter storm watches across portions of central and southern Saskatchewan Monday afternoon, upgraded from special weather statements.
-
Appeal denied for Regina man convicted in shooting death
A Regina man convicted in a 2018 shooting death has lost his appeal.
-
Sask. RCMP renew calls for assistance in search for missing man
The investigation into the disappearance of Joel Campbell continues as police no longer believe he was picked up by a previously suspected vehicle.
Barrie
-
OPP lays 20 charges after grenades, loaded gun, police clothing found in Meaford man's car
A Meaford man faces 20 charges after officers allegedly found explosive devices, a loaded handgun and police clothing in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
-
OPP calls off police pursuit of speeding truck hauling stolen excavator
Dufferin OPP tried to stop a speeding truck and trailer near the Townline in East Garafraxa Sunday.
-
Father of man accused of killing an Orillia mother of 5 says son is innocent
The father of Rob Sampson, the Orillia man on trial for the murder of his girlfriend nearly four years ago, arrived at the Barrie courthouse Monday to show his support for his son.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man found not guilty in death at La Ronge family wake
The family of a La Ronge man killed in 2020 is devastated after the man accused in his death was found not guilty at the Prince Albert Court of King’s Bench on Monday.
-
Fast-moving grass fire north of Saskatoon blankets Highway 12 in smoke
Emergency crews were on the scene of a large and fast-moving grass fire in the RM of Corman Park Monday morning.
-
'It's humbling': Former Farmgate host Kevin Hursh inducted in Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame
On Saturday former CTV employee and host of Farmgate Kevin Hursh was inducted into the Saskatchewan Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. couple buys home for $239K, then learns it needs $400K in repairs
A Sudbury judge says a Sudbury couple is entitled to $104,000 in compensation for extensive foundation problems in a home they purchased in 2014.
-
Video shows Sudbury police chasing wanted man on scooter
Sudbury police say the man arrested downtown after a wild chase on an electric scooter Saturday -- that was caught on video --was wanted on several charges related to an incident at Laurentian University last week.
-
Cyberattack will keep Gateway Casino sites in Ontario closed for a few more days
Gateway Casinos, which operates in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and North Bay, will be closed for the next few days.