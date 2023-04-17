BC Ferries cancels sailings amid wind warning on Vancouver Island

BC Ferries cancelled two sailings on a Vancouver Island route on Monday after a wind warning was posted for Greater Victoria.

The 2:25 p.m. ferry departing from Brentwood Bay and the 3 p.m. ferry departing from Mill Bay were cancelled due to "adverse weather conditions," according to BC Ferries.

On Monday morning, Environment Canada warned of strong winds in the Greater Victoria region.

Wind gusts of 70 km/h to 90 km/h were expected in the area until late Wednesday afternoon.

"A frontal system moving through Vancouver Island is generating very strong winds across [the] Juan de Fuca Strait and Haro Strait," said Environment Canada in a warning posted at 10:46 a.m.

The weather office warned that loose objects may be tossed in the wind, power outages could occur, and that drivers should be cautious and alter driving habits to match road conditions.

Several other BC Ferries sailings were cancelled Monday, though the cancellations were not weather related.

Several sailings between Quadra Island and Campbell River were cancelled due to a mechanical problem aboard the Island Nagalis ferry.

It was later fixed and sailings resumed at 1:55 p.m.