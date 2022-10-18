BC Ferries cancels Nanaimo-Tsawwassen sailings due to engine trouble

Mechanical problems forced the cancellation of three BC Ferries sailings between Nanaimo, B.C., and Greater Vancouver on Tuesday.

The ferry operator says the Queen of Alberni's main engine is now undergoing repairs, forcing the cancellation of the following sailings Tuesday:

12:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

8:15 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

10:45 p.m. departing Duke Point

"We are working to resolve the problem and will keep you informed as more information becomes available," BC Ferries said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Two other sailings that were at risk of cancellation – the 3:15 p.m. from Tsawwassen and the 5:45 p.m. from Duke Point – will run as scheduled with the Coastal Inspiration providing service on the route, the company said.

Customers with bookings on the cancelled ferries will be contacted by customer service to rebook passengers on later sailings, if possible, BC Ferries said.

If no alternate bookings are available, refunds will be issued.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation," BC Ferries said.