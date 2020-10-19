VICTORIA -- BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland on Monday because of ongoing mechanical issues on one of its ships.

The Queen of Alberni is experiencing a problem with its controllable pitch propeller, BC Ferries said in a statement on its website. The problem has forced the ferry service to move ships from other routes to cover its service area.

As a result, the noon sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is cancelled, and so is the 2 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay.

Customers with reservations on these sailings are being moved to the next available sailing, and are being contacted by phone and email, according to BC Ferries.

The ferry service also cancelled multiple early-morning sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen Monday. Customers with reservations on those sailings were being refunded their fares, BC Ferries said.

The ferry service cancelled several sailings Sunday when the mechanical problem was discovered.

"We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of these cancellations," the ferry company said in its statement. "We are working to resolve the issue and we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available."

Revised schedules for all BC Ferries sailings are available on the company's website.