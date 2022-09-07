BC Ferries cancels major sailings due to 'adverse weather'

BC Ferries cancelled four sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Wednesday due to "adverse weather" conditions.

The four cancelled sailings included:

Noon departing Tsawwassen

2 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

4 p.m. departing Tsawwassen

6 p.m. departing Swartz Bay

The ferry service says other sailings scheduled Wednesday evening are expected to depart on time.

Travellers who had a booked a spot aboard a cancelled sailing will be put on the next available sailing.

If that's not possible or a traveller wants to cancel their booking, BC Ferries says it will provide a refund.

While conditions may seem relatively calm on land, Environment Canada's Marnie Weather section is warning of strong winds between Vancouver Island and the mainland, as well as on the east coast of Vancouver Island.

Wind warning areas are highlighted in red. Sept. 7, 2022. (Environment Canada)

In the Strait of Georgia, south of Nanaimo, Environment Canada is warning of "gale" winds.

Winds between 30 to 35 knots (55 to 65 km/h) are expected Wednesday afternoon, before easing to 20 to 30 knots overnight.

Winds are expected to dip to 10 to 20 knots early Thursday morning, before picking up again to between 20 and 25 knots on Thursday afternoon.

The latest updates on BC Ferries sailings can be found on the company's website.