BC Ferries cancels evening sailings to and from Salt Spring Island due to staff shortage

BC Ferries cancels evening sailings to and from Salt Spring Island due to staff shortage

A free water taxi will operate in place of the Skeena Queen vessel, which has been cancelled in the evenings since the weekend due to a "crew availability issue," according to the ferry service. (BC Ferries) A free water taxi will operate in place of the Skeena Queen vessel, which has been cancelled in the evenings since the weekend due to a "crew availability issue," according to the ferry service. (BC Ferries)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Daughters oppose upcoming execution of mother's killer

A woman and her sister -- along with their uncle -- oppose Alabama's plan to execute the man who killed their mother. Unless a judge or the governor intervenes, Joe Nathan James Jr., 49, will die by lethal injection Thursday evening.

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario