VICTORIA -- BC Ferries has handed out a one-year ban to a passenger who drove his vehicle towards a ferry employee, one of three year-long bans the ferry service has handed out over the past two weeks.

BC Ferries announced the bans Thursday, saying the company has a "zero-tolerance policy" towards passengers abusing ferry staff.

On Oct. 15, a passenger left his assigned vehicle lane at the Langdale terminal, driving aggressively towards a staff member who was forced to jump out of the way, according to the ferry service.

Two days later, on Oct. 17, a passenger verbally threatened to use a gun against a ferry employee at Horseshoe Bay. On Oct. 22, another passenger assaulted an employee aboard the Coastal Celebration vessel.

"We are committed to providing our employees and passengers a safe and respectful environment,” said BC Ferries president Mark Collins in a news release Thursday.

“The vast majority of our passengers treat our employees courteously. Abusive conduct or comments, or behaviours that put our employees or the public at risk, are not tolerated. These behaviours result in a denial of service, travel ban and the involvement of police agencies.”